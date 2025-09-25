THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) says it intends to finish paying all farmers who supplied maize by October 31, 2025. The assurance comes after an appeal from the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU), which had urged government to pay all maize suppliers by the end of October to allow them to adequately prepare for the next farming season. In an interview, Wednesday, FRA Board Chairperson Suresh Desai explained that government had delayed paying farmers because it had purchased close to 1.7 million metric tonnes of maize, exceeding its targeted and budgeted amount of 500,000 metric tonnes. “Today, we are going flat out because we have mobilised money. We are starting to pay, starting from today. We exhausted the money that...