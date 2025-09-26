THE Center for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) has called for increased budgetary allocation to the health sector in response to the withdrawal of aid by the US. CTPD Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo has also urged government to strengthen domestic revenue by increasing health-related taxes on tobacco, alcohol and sugary beverages. Meanwhile, Mwaipopo has urged government to strike a balance between managing short-term expenditure and investing for long-term growth and sustainability in the 2026 National Budget, ahead of the 2026 general elections. Speaking at a press briefing, Wednesday, Mwaipopo said CTPD expects an increase in funding for the health sector to build a resilient healthcare system. “To build a resilient healthcare system, CTPD expects that the health sector’s allocation will...