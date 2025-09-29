ECONOMIST Trevor Hambayi has described the 2026 National Budget as economically balanced. And Hambayi says financing 80 per cent of the budget through domestic revenue is a positive step. On Friday, Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane unveiled a K253.1 billion 2026 National Budget, representing 27 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV’s ‘Diamond Live’ programme on Friday, Hambayi said there were a number of issues that seemed to have been balanced within the budget. “From the budget itself, I do see a couple of challenges in terms of him having to present it. One of the key challenges that we do have in presenting this budget is that we...