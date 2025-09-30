THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has announced that it will issue currency regulations by the end of 2025 to reinforce the use of the Kwacha in domestic transactions. And Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zambians should accept that getting rid of poverty is a long-term journey. Speaking during the 2026 Budget Symposium, Monday, BoZ Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya said under the revised regulations, businesses would still be allowed to quote and price goods in foreign currency, but the actual settlement of transactions must be made in Kwacha, with exceptions for certain institutions. “We will issue currency regulations by the end of 2025, whose objective is to reinforce the use of the Kwacha in domestic transactions. Extensive...