THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has increased the price of petrol by K1.40 and diesel by K1.18 for the month of October 2025. ERB has adjusted the price of diesel, petrol, kerosene and Jet A-1 to K26.20/litre, K30.58/litre, K24.78/litre and K27.11/litre respectively. In a statement, Tuesday, ERB Board Chairperson James Banda stated that the hike in fuel pump prices was due to the increased international oil prices and depreciation of the Kwacha. “Since the last fuel price review on 31st August 2025, the international oil price of Diesel increased by 0.70 percent from US$84.26/bbl to US$84.85/bbl. Petrol increased by 2.56 percent, from US$74.32/bbl to US$76.22/bbl and the price of Kerosene/Jet A-1 increased by 1.16 percent from US$82.04/bbl to US$82.99/bbl. Meanwhile,...