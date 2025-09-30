ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) Director General Dingani Banda has disclosed that the Authority is expected to collect K185 billion, which is 20 percent of the projected GDP of K923.7 billion for 2026. Banda further says the share of ZRA revenue contribution to the National Budget is projected to increase to 73.1 percent in 2026. Speaking during the 2026 Budget Symposium, Monday, Banda said the largest contributor to the 2026 target was VAT at K54.4 billion, followed by Pay As You Earn and Company Tax. “So, the total revenue that is expected to be collected by the Zambia Revenue Authority is K185 billion, which is 20.0 percent of the projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of K923.7 billion for 2026, compared to...