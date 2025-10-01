PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS Senior Country Partner Andrew Chibuye says Zambia will only see an improvement in credit rating when debt restructuring with 20 per cent of other commercial creditors has substantially progressed. And PwC Country Tax Leader George Chitwa adds that the tax regime in the last four years has been the most predictable the country has seen so far. Meanwhile, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says in the face of fiscal limitations, the 2026 National Budget strikes a balance in addressing Zambia’s development needs, aiming for a prosperous and equitable future. Speaking at the PwC Budget Bulletin, Tuesday, Chibuye said currently only about 44 per cent of debt with official creditors had actually been signed. He stated that...