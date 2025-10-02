ENERGY Regulation Board (ERB) Director General Elijah Sichone says the policy direction from government is to move to quarterly reviews of fuel prices, but for that transition to happen, certain measures like price stabilisation funds and strategic stores need to be in place. And Sichone says there are guidelines that TAZAMA uses in the administration of the Open Access Framework, and the guidelines are specific in terms of what should happen when there is an emergency situation. Meanwhile, Sichone says there have been tremendous benefits from the Open Access Framework since it started in April, adding that even with two consecutive increases for diesel in the last two reviews, there is still a sizable reduction compared to what diesel used...