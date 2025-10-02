ZESCO Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube says the utility is coming up with schemes to install and meter solar in homes. Commenting on the News Diggers editorial titled “Embracing solar is the solution, but how many can afford it?” Tuesday, Ncube said once implemented, citizens would have to buy units to access electricity from the solar. “The drive for solar is not just citizen-driven, it’s [not just] Zesco on its own. It’s Zesco working with the private sector, the private sector working on their own, and citizens working on their own. That’s how we are approaching the solar solution. So, as Zesco, we are coming up with schemes where we will put solar on your roof as Zesco. Then we meter...