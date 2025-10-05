THE latest Auditor General’s Report for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, has revealed that the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) was deprived of mineral royalties amounting to US$12,113,924. According to the report, 31 mining companies filed nil returns with ZRA despite records at the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development revealing that the companies exported minerals with a total export value of US$4,375,828,847. “Section 6 of the Mineral Royalty (Guide) states that every holder of a large-scale mining license, small-scale mining license, gemstone license, mineral trading permit or artisan mining right is required to submit a monthly mineral royalty return within 14 days after the end of the month in which the sale of the minerals is done. Where...