BOTSWANA Presidential Projects Advisory Team Representative Jerry Chitube has advised Zambia to set up a Gemstone Development Fund to help license holders access machinery and expertise, similar to the model in Botswana. Chitube has also called for the establishment of gemstone parks in Lusaka and the Copperbelt to empower youth in lapidary and jewelry design, enabling the country to fully benefit from the sector. Meanwhile, KAGEM Board Chairman Dr Sixtus Mulenga says government should set targets for the critical minerals value addition sector. Speaking during a Chief Executive Officers’ Round Table Meeting at the 2025 Mining and Investment Insaka, Monday, Chitube noted that over 400 mining licenses were issued in Zambia’s gemstone sector, but only a few were operational due...