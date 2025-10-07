THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has disclosed that the cost of living in Lusaka for a family of five has reduced by K142.19, from K11,432.17 in August to K11,289.98 in September. In a statement, Monday, JCTR Social and Economic Development Programme Manager Edward Musosa attributed the reduction to price declines in essential non-food items, including charcoal. “The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) today released its Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) findings for September 2025. The BNNB, which serves as a vital measure of the minimum standard required to uphold the Dignity of the Human Person, revealed a marginal decrease in the total cost for a family of five in Lusaka. The total BNNB reduced by ZMW...