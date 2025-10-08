WORLD Bank Group Senior Mining Specialist for Energy and Extractives Charles Douglas Hamilton says if Zambia is to meet its three million metric tonnes target of copper production, the country should release its geological data. And Zambia Geological Society president Desiderius Chapewa adds that Zambia should not wait for the whole country to be mapped before releasing geological data. Meanwhile, ZCCM-IH Chief Executive Officer Kakenenwa Muyangwa says there’s need for Zambia’s Cadastre Department to be streamlined to ensure security and transparency. Speaking at the Mining and Investment Insaka, Tuesday, Hamilton said releasing the geological data would speed up the process of attracting investment to achieve the set target of three million metric tonnes. He stated that from experience, the World...