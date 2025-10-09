Ministry of Finance and National Planning Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa making a submission during the 2025 Budget symposium at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Monday 30th September 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Ministry of Finance and National Planning Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa making a submission during the 2025 Budget symposium at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Monday 30th September 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says government will disburse the funding towards the rehabilitation of Zambia Railways once part of the budget from the European Union (EU) is completely approved. Commenting on IDC Chief Executive Officer Cornwell Muleya’s statement that funds allocated to Zambia Railways in the 2025 national budget had not yet been disbursed, thereby slowing down project implementation, Nkulukusa said government was waiting for the European Union to approve its budget first. He explained that the Zambian government’s $100 million in counterpart funding for Zambia Railways cannot be released until the EU formally disburses its $50 million contribution, which was only approved on September 25. “The money is coming from the EU. The EU only sat on...