THE Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) has urged investors at the ongoing Zambia Investment and Mining Insaka (ZAMII) to invest in the mining sector due to the current good leadership. The Agency has advised investors to also consider investing in Zambia’s energy sector as there are vast opportunities in that sector. Speaking when he addressed investors at the Insaka, Wednesday, ZDA Director General Albert Halwampa said Zambia had not experienced the type of investment it was currently seeing under the current leadership. Halwampa noted that good leadership, predictable private-sector driven policies and political stability qualify Zambia for investment. “Some of the key reasons why you need to invest in Zambia, at the top of the ladder, is leadership. Good leadership is...