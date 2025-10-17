Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane (c) making a submission during the Town hall forum on the 2024 budget and economic performance and 2025 outlook at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 21st January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says one of the positive fundamentals driving the country’s low inflation and economic expansion was the government’s acceptance of the debt crisis and not pretending that it did not exist. Dr Musokotwane says government’s next priority is shifting from resolving the debt crisis to implementing measures that directly benefit ordinary citizens. When asked on CGTN Africa about the fundamentals driving Zambia’s low inflation and annual economic expansion, Dr Musokotwane said the turning point was government’s acknowledgment of its debt crisis four years ago. “The most important fundamental was acceptance four years ago that we had a debt crisis and that we should not pretend that it did not exist. We needed to...