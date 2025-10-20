ECONOMIST Dr Trevor Hambayi says he doubts if Zambia will attain the 5.8 percent GDP growth projected by the IMF in 2025, saying he is, however, positive that the country is moving towards 5 percent, which is a positive trend for the country. Dr Hambayi says if Zambians are to benefit from the economic growth, the country should have about three years of consistent domestic GDP growth and stable macroeconomic indicators. Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected that the country’s GDP would grow by 5.8 percent in 2025 and move to 6.4 percent in 2026. Commenting on these predictions in an interview, Sunday, Hambayi said Zambia needed to address problems in the energy sector before thinking about posting 6...