FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says everybody in Washington talks about how Zambia has worked so hard to fix the problems it faced four years ago. Dr Musokotwane says if the country continues on the current trajectory of growth, citizens will see for themselves that the solutions they were looking for four years ago are on track. Speaking during a briefing on the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings, Dr Musokotwane said the country is top in the line in terms of the progress being made among other African countries as well as the world over. “I must say that there is so much interest and talk about what Zambia has managed to do. Four years ago, five years...