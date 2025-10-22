TRADE Kings Group has officially commissioned Zambia’s first-ever glucose and starch manufacturing plant under Kingsworth Group Limited (KGL), marking a significant step in the country’s industrial drive. Trade Kings Group states that its total investment now exceeds US$1 billion, with a staff complement of 17,500 full-time employees. The commissioning ceremony, held at the Lusaka Multi-Facility Economic Zone (MFEZ) yesterday, was graced by President Hakainde Hichilema and attended by high-ranking government officials and industry leaders. This is contained in a statement issued by the Trade Kings Corporate Affairs Department. “Trade Kings Group today (Tuesday) officially commissioned Zambia’s first-ever glucose and starch manufacturing plant under Kingsworth Group Limited (KGL), marking a historic milestone in the country’s industrialisation drive. The commissioning ceremony, held...