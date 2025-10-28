THE Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) says it conducted 12 investigations on various procurement matters, stating that eight investigations were concluded while four were ongoing as of 30th September 2025. ZPPA Director General Gloria Ngoma has revealed that following the investigations, the Authority suspended Water Flow Drilling and Exploration Limited for one year for failing to complete projects within the stipulated timeframes. Speaking at a briefing, Monday, Ngoma said ZPPA also suspended Thinker Generation Limited and Busongo Youth Enterprises Limited for one year for submitting compliance documents that were not genuine in their respective bids. “In the third quarter of 2025, ZPPA undertook 12 investigations on various procurement matters. Eight investigations were concluded while four were ongoing as of 30th...