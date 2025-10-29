ECONOMIST Trevor Hambayi argues that introducing price controls on certain commodities would tamper with the country’s ability to attract investment, as it contradicts the principles of a free market economy. Another economist, Noah Kabwita, says price control should not be tolerated, as it has the potential to distort the economic progress the country has made thus far. Meanwhile, Zambia Consumers Association (ZACA) Executive Secretary Juba Sakala has urged government to ensure that it creates a favourable environment for businesses, stating that this is what will truly lead to a reduction in prices of goods. On Monday, Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga disclosed that he was pushing for government to introduce price controls on essential commodities such as fertiliser,...