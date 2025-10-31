Cars queue up to refuel at Spectra filling station along Mosi oa Tunya Road in Woodlands due to fuel shortages in Lusaka on January 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has announced a reduction in the prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene and Jet A-1 by K1.61, K0.85, K1.52 and K2.27, respectively. The Board attributed the reduction in the pump prices to the appreciation of the Kwacha against the US dollar and relative stability in the international oil prices. In a statement, Friday, the ERB announced that the new pump prices for petroleum products shall be K28.97/litre for Petrol, K25.35/litre for Diesel, K23.26/litre for Kerosene and K24.84/litre for Jet A-1. For October, the price of diesel, petrol, kerosene and Jet A-1 were K26.20/litre, K30.58/litre, K24.78/litre and K27.11/litre, respectively. “Since the last fuel price review on 30th September 2025, the Kwacha appreciated against the United States Dollar...