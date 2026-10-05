MINISTRY of Labour and Social Security Permanent Secretary Zachariah Luhanga says over 70 percent of industries operating in Zambia are unproductive. Luhanga adds that actual national industrial productivity currently stands at 26.3 percent. Meanwhile, Luhanga says government is currently putting in place issues of security to foster the 24/7 economy, adding that it is working in phases to implement the policy. Speaking on Diamond TV, Friday, Luhanga said the country cannot achieve its Grow Zambia agenda without the right mindset and skills. “In terms of productivity, we are around 26.3 percent of industries that are productive. So out of the 100 percent, over 70 percent are not productive. So people may be busy, yes, working, but...