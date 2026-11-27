PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Clayson Hamasaka as Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations. Hamasaka takes over the substantive post last held by Anthony Bwalya, who served as Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations from 2021 until his redeployment to Tanzania as Deputy High Commissioner in January 2023. Since then, Hamasaka ran presidential communications under different titles, first as State House Media Director, then as Chief Communications Specialist. In a statement, Wednesday, Principal Private Secretary to the President Bradford Machila said the appointment was pursuant to Article 92(2)(e) and (f) of the Constitution of Zambia, President Hichilema congratulated Hamasaka on his appointment and wished him God’s blessings as he takes his new role. “President Hakainde...