POLICE have arrested a 26-year-old suspect in the gruesome murder of his 66-year-old mother. Joshua Wenda is believed to have used a saw to cut off the deceased head, and deposited the body in a rubbish pit. Meanwhile, Lundazi NRPUP MP Brenda Nyirenda says lack of sports and recreational facilities for youths is contributing to the rise in mental health cases, with some resulting in gruesome murders. A check on the suspect’s Facebook page named “Joshua Wheenda”, the suspect allegedly used the deceased’s blood to write her name “Grace” on a t-shirt, and arranged items including a pack of salt, milk, vaseline, flower petals and royco around the chopped head placed on a freezer. In another post, the suspect is...