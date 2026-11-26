THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Livingstone has arrested two police officers for corrupt practices involving K2,000. In a statement, Thursday, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Joseph Mwenya said the duo, identified as Elijah Kalaluka and George Hansingo, solicited a sum of K2,000 from a person in custody as a reward for facilitating his release on police bond. “The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Livingstone has arrested two police officers, for corrupt practices involving K2,000. Elijah Kalaluka, 41, of House Number 50, Kwame Nkrumah Road, Railways, Livingstone and George Hansingo, 49, of New Police Camp, Livingstone, have been arrested and charged with three counts of Corrupt Practices contrary to Section 19(1) as read with Section 41 of the Anti- Corruption Act Chapter...