SHIWANG’ANDU NRPUP MP Stephen Kampyongo has wondered why Vice-President Mutale Nalumango has not addressed the use of what he describes as an AI-generated version of the National Anthem during parliamentary proceedings. Before the start of business in the House, members are mandated to sing along the National Anthem, of which is played in the background. Speaking during Urgent Matters Without Notice in the National Assembly, Wednesday, Kampyongo warned that the House risked misleading the public if the issue remains unexplained. “Madam Speaker, the Urgent Matter Without Notice is towards the Leader of Government Business. Madam Speaker, this matter is regarding the symbols of the State, the National Anthem is one symbol of the State and the version of the same...

One Day Membership Required You must be a One Day member to access this content. Join Now Already a member? Log in here