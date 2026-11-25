UPND Elections Chairperson Likando Mufalali says the nullification of some parliamentary seats could be due to the adoption of unpopular candidates. Mufalali says as the elections committee, they take the blame for some of the party’s election outcomes. Meanwhile, Mufalali has expressed concern over instances where judges have gone beyond nullifying election results to declare another candidate the winner. On Monday, High Courts across the country delivered judgments in several election petitions, with some UPND parliamentary seats being declared in favour of NRPUP candidates while others were retained by the ruling party. Asked in an interview, Tuesday, what message the ruling party had for those questioning presidential election results following the nullification of some parliamentary seats, Mufalali said the election...