THE Tonse Alliance has appealed to citizens to contribute towards funding its participation in five upcoming ward by-elections, saying there is no shame in making such a request. The Alliance says it is appealing for small donations of K50, K250 and K500 from its supporters, lamenting that traditional sources of funding have been blocked by government. In a statement issued, Monday, Alliance acting Secretary General Muhabi Lungu said the Tonse Alliance had resolved to participate in five ward by-elections scheduled for December 17, 2026. “Five council by-elections have been scheduled for Thursday, December 17, 2026. These are in Chizombo Ward of Mazabuka, Chambi-Mandulo and Sanjongo-Mavuli wards in Chavuma, Kakwacha Ward of Mitete and Lutaba Ward of Mwandi Municipal and Town...