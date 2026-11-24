UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has refuted claims by the Tonse Alliance that President Hakainde Hichilema is blocking them from mobilising and holding meetings. Imenda says the Tonse Alliance should direct their concerns over opposition parties being denied permission to hold meetings to Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba. On Saturday, Tonse Alliance acting Secretary General Muhabi Lungu said President Hichilema should allow opposition political parties to mobilise and open offices as he was doing. Lungu added that the Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance had been planning and strategising to strengthen the party, but police had consistently denied their applications for permits to hold meetings and reopen offices, citing national security concerns. Commenting on Lungu’s remarks in an interview, Monday, Imenda said President...