LUSAKA Province Minister Obvious Mwaliteta has cautioned the Kafue Town Council against removing traders from their trading places without first consulting him and finding alternative places for them to conduct their businesses. Mwaliteta, who is also Kafue West UPND MP, says the council should understand that trading conditions in densely populated compounds are different from those in the Central Business District (CBD), arguing that the same measures cannot be applied everywhere. Speaking during an engagement with traders at Zambia Compound Market in Kafue, Sunday, Mwaliteta said while the council had a responsibility to maintain cleanliness and order, it should work with elected representatives to find solutions that would not leave traders without places to earn a living. “God has assigned...