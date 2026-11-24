ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba has told senior UPND officials to keep their hands off civil servants and allow them to do their work. Kabimba says when politicians accuse civil servants of being against them, they often mean that the public service workers are stopping them from doing wrong things. Kabimba was responding to Lusaka Province Minister Obvious Mwaliteta, who last Wednesday told civil servants to align themselves with UPND policies or part ways with the government. In an interview, Monday, Kabimba said threats from senior UPND officials were meant to instil fear in civil servants. He said civil servants should be free to affiliate with a political party of their choice while serving the public, just as they were...