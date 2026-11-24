LANDS Minister Patrick Mucheleka has ordered an immediate halt to construction activities in Forest 27. Mucheleka has also warned any UPND members involved in the illegal allocation of land to stop. Speaking when he inspected the area, Mucheleka, who was accompanied by Lusaka Province Minister Obvious Mwaliteta and other officials, said Forest 27 had not been degazetted and was not available for land allocation. “We have a situation here, this place (Forest 27) remains, it has not been degazetted. This is a forest area under the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment. I want to say this clearly to the people of Zambia. This area is not available for anyone to come here and begin to allocate land. I want...