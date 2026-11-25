SHIWANG’ANDU NRPUP MP Stephen Kampyongo says Zambians should not turn into hypocrites by proposing the abolishment of the two-term presidential limit when the idea was rejected under PF. Kampyongo has questioned what has necessitated the push for the removal of the presidential term limit when the country celebrated the court’s ruling that former president Edgar Lungu was ineligible to contest future elections. In an interview, Kampyongo said it was time to end the presidential term limit debate, as it was clear that the majority of Zambians were not in support of the idea. “[If] what honourable [Elvis] Nkandu said as government spokesperson, saying this story is just fiction, isn’t it time that those who are sponsoring, because we all agree...