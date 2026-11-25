EDUCATION Minister Harry Kamboni says government has introduced an exchange-based transfer model, which ensures that a teacher cannot leave a rural district until a replacement is concurrently transferred there. Responding to a question from Chama Central MP Yotam Mtayachalo, who wanted to know what measures government was taking to retain teachers in Chama and other rural districts countrywide to address the migration of teachers to urban areas, Tuesday, Kamboni said apart from the exchange-based transfer system, government was implementing a mandatory four-year minimum service requirement under the Teaching Service Commission policy. “We are now working on an approved transfer system, secondly, an exchange based transfer system. The Ministry of Education has introduced an exchange based transfer model, ensuring that a...