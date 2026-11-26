POLICE say they have taken disciplinary action against a traffic officer captured in a video spraying a substance at a motorcyclist during a police operation in Kasama. In video that has gone viral on social media, a motorcyclist was stopped during motorised patrols in Kasama’s central business district on November 25, 2026. A male police officer, while in the company of other officers, was seen paper spraying the motorcyclist, and later impounded the motorbike. Commenting on the matter, Police Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha said the service does not condone any conduct by its officers, and that the law must be enforced within professional policing standards. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform members of the public that administrative disciplinary...