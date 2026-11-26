ZESCO says the national electricity supply situation remains stable, as the utility company has adequate resources to sustain supply across the country. The Company adds that the Zambezi River Authority’s projected reduction in water allocation at Kariba for 2027 is not expected to result in a national electricity deficit. In a statement, Wednesday, the Company’s Corporate Affairs Department said the continued stability of the national power system is due to increased power generation from thermal and solar power plants. “Zesco Limited wishes to assure its valued customers, stakeholders and the public that the national electricity supply situation remains stable and that the utility has adequate electricity resources to sustain supply across the country. The Corporation acknowledges the Zambezi River Authority’s...