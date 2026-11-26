THE Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) says as at September 30, 2026, 65,596 former student loan beneficiaries had outstanding principal balances of about K5.1 billion. HELSB says of these beneficiaries, 27,703 were making repayments and held loans valued at approximately K2.4 billion. In a statement, HELSB Chief Executive Officer Dr John Machayi urged former student loan beneficiaries whose repayments were due to start making payments or resume repayments if they had stopped. “The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) is urging all former student loan beneficiaries whose repayment obligations have fallen due to start making payments or resume repayments if they have stopped. Beneficiaries who are already repaying are encouraged to maintain their payments. The call applies...