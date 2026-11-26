ZAMBIA Qualifications Authority (ZAQA) Director General Mercy Ngoma has urged countries to speed up the recognition of qualifications to support skills mobility and prevent people from losing employment and study opportunities while waiting for decisions. Ngoma has called for stronger cooperation among countries in recognising qualifications, so that learners and workers can access employment and further study opportunities across borders without long delays. Ngoma made the call during a panel discussion at the Torino Global Skills Summit on Monday. According to a statement issued by ZAQA Corporate Communications Specialist Inutu Mwanza, Tuesday, Ngoma noted that learners cared less about technical terminology and more about whether their qualifications would be recognised abroad. “The Director General of the Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZAQA),...