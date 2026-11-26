MINISTER of Green Economy and Environment Dr Gilbert Siame has warned Rongxing Mining Limited that government will withdraw its environmental licence if the company repeatedly pollutes the environment. Dr Siame says while government welcomes investment in the mining sector, it will not allow investors to damage the environment. In March 2025, government halted operations at Rongxing’s mineral processing plant in Kalulushi after an inspection by then Water Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu and then Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo revealed leakages from the company’s tailings dams, which had contaminated the Luela Stream, a tributary of the Kafue River. Speaking when Rongxing officials paid a courtesy call on him, Wednesday, Dr Siame said government would not allow mining activities to compromise...