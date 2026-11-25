TWO people have died after a house they were occupying was gutted by fire in a suspected arson incident in Masaiti district, Copperbelt province. Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Edwin Kaluba says a brazier containing a pot of beans was found inside the house and is suspected to have been a possible source of the fire. In a statement, Kaluba added that neighbours attempted to rescue the occupants by pulling down part of the brick wall, but the two victims were trapped inside as the fire engulfed the house. “[The fire incident] occurred on 23rd November 2026 at around 23:00 hours at Bovas Farm, Tug-Argan area, Kambono Village, Masaiti District. Brief facts of the matter are that Police received a report...