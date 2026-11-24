TONSE Alliance Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota says President Hakainde Hichilema should not mock Zambians by describing himself as a man of dialogue when he has not lived up to his words. On Sunday, during Mass at Chikuni Mission Catholic Church in Monze, Southern Province, President Hichilema said if there were issues, people should engage in dialogue instead of attacking each other on social media. But in an interview, Monday, Sikota said the Head of State had never invited opposition leaders to dialogue over issues affecting the nation. “On a platform, that’s not how you dialogue. What he was doing in Monze, that’s not dialogue. If he wants to dialogue, then he would seriously call the people he wants to dialogue with....