POLICE have confirmed that 25 male suspects have escaped from lawful custody at Mumbwa Police Station. Central Province Police Commissioner Lemekani Chirwa says the incident is reported to have occurred between 23:30 hours on November 25 and 00:10 hours on November 26. In a statement, Thursday, Chirwa said preliminary investigations show that the escape happened after a side window of the holding cells was damaged. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that 25 male suspects escaped from lawful police custody at Mumbwa Police Station. The incident is reported to have occurred between 23:30 hours on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, and 00:10 hours on Thursday, November 26, 2026.Preliminary investigations indicate that the escape occurred after a side window...