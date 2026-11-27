SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says she cannot visit detained opposition leaders Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu in prison to convey Nkana MP Alexander Chiteme’s gratitude because the two are not MPs. Speaker Mutti says she will now “measure” her visits to MPs because a picture that was taken some time ago when she visited former Petauke MP Emmanuel Jay Banda when he was sick is being misused. She was responding to Chiteme, who, during his maiden speech, asked her to convey his gratitude to Mundubile and Zulu for offering him and his NRPUP colleagues an opportunity to contest the August general elections. “The honourable member is asking me, are you asking me to go and visit them...