FORMER Chililabombwe UPND MP Paul Kabuswe says despite losing the election, he remained silent and prayed to God while enduring insults directed at him and his family. Kabuswe, who is also former mines minister, says he is confident of winning the Chililabombwe seat if a by-election is called. On Wednesday, the Kitwe High Court nullified the election of Chililabombwe Resolute Party (RP) MP Kabwe Lupele, following a petition filed by Kabuswe. However, Lupele vowed to challenge the judgement, saying his resolve to serve the people of Chililabombwe remained unchanged. Lupele polled 10,920 votes against Kabuswe’s 8,986 votes. Asked in an interview, Thursday, what the court’s decision meant to him, Kabuswe said he would not have petitioned the election had he...