HEALTH Minister Proffesor Roma Chilengi says government will commence the recruitment of 40,000 health workers early next year. In October Zambia signed a 1.5 billion MoU with the US government, which will see the recruitment of 40,000 new health workers in the next five years. According to a statement issued, Thursday, Prof Chilengi, who was speaking at a side event on community health at the Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) in Addis Ababa, said out of the 40,000 health workers, 25,000 would be community health workers. “Zambia will start recruiting up to 40,000 health workers early next year, among them 25,000 community health workers, Minister of Health Hon Prof Roma Chilengi said today. The Minister was speaking at...