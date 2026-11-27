FORMER health minister Dr Jonas Chanda has opposed calls for the removal of presidential term limits, saying laws should never be tailored to suit individuals holding public office. Dr Chanda says political leaders and their parties are temporary, while laws and constitutions must be designed to serve the country long after those individuals have left office. Commenting on the debate surrounding the removal of presidential term limits, the former Bwana Mkubwa member of parliament said politicians should not be tempted to change laws simply because they were benefiting from being in power. “Every country is governed by laws. We have the Constitution of Zambia, which is the supreme law of the land, and we have other laws, what we call...