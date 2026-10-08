ZAMBIA is growing at a faster rate than a lot of countries in Southern Africa, says Absa Group East Africa Chief Executive Saviour Chibiya. Chibiya, has however, warned that the forecasted El Niño poses as a great risk to economic growth. In his keynote address to the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) 2026 Annual Business Conference, Wednesday, Chibiya said Zambia’s biggest challenge was the lack of entrepreneurial skill. “The recent African Development Bank Economic Outlook tells us that Africa is growing by about four percent. Zambia last year also grew by about four percent. And when you look at the continent, Southern Africa is not doing too well. Southern Africa is growing at around two percent. Meaning even our...