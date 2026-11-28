DEMOCRATIC Republic of Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi has arrived in Livingstone for a two-day working visit at the invitation of President Hakainde Hichilema. During the visit, Presidents Hichilema and Tshisekedi are scheduled to hold meetings with various multinational companies operating in the mining, energy and logistics sectors. President Tshisekedi, who touched down at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport at 12:00 hours, Saturday, was welcomed by President Hichilema. The two Presidents proceeded to the Royal Livingstone Resort for a bilateral engagement and a tête-à-tête, which was expected to last 45 minutes, followed by lunch. Both Presidents later toured the Victoria Falls and the Mukuni Big Five animal sanctuary. Also on the programme were private commercial meetings with representatives of TFM...