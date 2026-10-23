Ministry of Mines and Minerals development Permanent Secretary Dr Hapenga Kabeta making his remarks during the 2024 Zambia Alternative Mining Indaba (ZAMI) at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 27th August 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Ministry of Mines and Minerals development Permanent Secretary Dr Hapenga Kabeta making his remarks during the 2024 Zambia Alternative Mining Indaba (ZAMI) at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 27th August 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTRY of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Dr Hapenga Kabeta says expanding production at existing mines alone will not enable government to achieve its target of producing three million tonnes of copper annually by 2031. He adds that exploration must be recognised as the foundation upon which Zambia’s future copper production will depend. Zambia’s geophysical survey currently stands at 97 percent completion and is expected to be concluded by December 2026. Speaking at the ongoing Zambia Mining and Investment Insaka, Thursday, Dr Kabeta said a substantial contribution to the sector’s growth must come from new mining projects, including greenfield developments. “Today’s discussions are particularly significant because they address a fundamental question concerning the future of Zambia’s mining industry: how...